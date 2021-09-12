Robert "Bob" Joe Hicks

Bob had a large presence about him. He never knew a stranger and loved his family dearly. Together with his wife, Brenda (McGarry) Hicks, the two created a strong family unit that included their friends. To be a part of their "family" circle left you feeling honored and humbled. Bob loved to make people laugh and was comfortable being silly. He had a rare gift of making you feel important and good about yourself. With Bob you got to experience the best life has to offer while learning about yourself in the process, plus there were always many laughs and stories that will live on for years. Bob believed in making the most out of every day, whether camping, snowmobiling, off road Jeeping, traveling, or making hotcakes with his granddaughter. Bob would go out of his way to help someone in need, no matter how small or large. It didn't matter if it involved picking up his grandchildren from preschool or driving to another state to help a friend.