April 11, 1943 — March 5, 2020

Robert (Bob) Gordon Mercer was born in Oakland, California on April 11, 1943 and spent his early years in Oakland and Gurneville, California.

He graduated in 1961 from Analy High School in Gurneveile, California. He married his high school sweetheart Verla Mae Meyer at St. Elizabeth Cathalic Church in Sebastopol.

The young couple was blessed with two daughters Renee’ Shirley Kolen, husband Jim and their son’s Arend Mercer Kolen and Nicholas James Kolen; Lisa Marie Berg, husband Loren and their children Jacob Robert Berg and Michelle Verla Berg.

He is also survived by his three great-granddaughters Anna May Kolen, Patricia Neree’ Kolen, Kallie Jo Berg.

Bob was a man of many talents and started in sales, farmed 600 acres of Row Crops in Oregon in Albany, and ended his career as #1 award winning Service Manager in Oregon at Loren Berg Chevrolet.

Bob enjoyed golf, fishing, traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

Bob passed peacefully in the arms of his family on March 5, 2020.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. March 14, 2020 at Attrell’s Funeral Chapel, 207 Villa Road Newberg, Oregon 97132. (503) 538-2191.

