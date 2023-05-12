October 20, 1933 - April 30, 2023

Robert (Bob) Estabrook Schwarzler was born October 20, 1933, to Charles and Claire Hunt Schwarzler in Englewood, NJ. He died on April 30, 2023, at his home in Independence, OR.

Bob's young years were spent in Foxboro and Sharon, MA, where he graduated from Sharon High School in 1951. Bob completed his college education at the University of Minnesota, majoring in Forest Management, in 1955. On June 16, 1956, he married Erica (Ricky) Jung in Arlington Heights, IL.

Bob had two major passions in life. Flying captured his interest during his teen years, and while cruising timber in California the summer between his junior and senior college years he took that time to buy an airplane and earn his pilot's license. After the marriage, Bob and Ricky headed to El Paso, TX for Bob to fulfill his Army ROTC commitment. This he extended so that he could go to army flight training, causing some bemusement when he arrived flying his own airplane. Upon finishing the program, the Army assigned him to St. Louis, MO. On a trip to Chicago, Bob stopped at a United Airlines office, and that led to his leaving the military and becoming a commercial pilot. His first domicile assignment was Idlewild Airport (now JFK) in New York City in 1960, where he stayed until 1973 when he relocated to Alsea, OR and flew out of San Francisco International Airport. Bob retired from United as a 747-400 captain at the mandatory retirement age of sixty, his last trip to Osaka, Japan. Throughout this time he maintained his joy of flying small aircraft, and he began his long association with EAA chapter 292 in Independence. Bob's other passion was Building Things. He began while in high school with the construction of a small dinghy; he ended with the construction of a house at the air park in Independence.

Between those times he left a long list of projects from boats, to houses, to furniture, to toys, to firewood carts... the list goes on. When he was not flying for United, Bob found other uses for his time, beginning with additions and improvements to his homes. In 1964 came the purchase of a small boat yard in Amityville, NY, which blossomed from a run-down building to an expanded facility that built boats, offered sailing lessons, sold boating hardware and supplies, and supplied winter storage for boats. When the boat yard no longer was a challenge, the family moved to acreage in Alsea to run a cow/calf operation and amused the local population while on a learning curve. This is where Bob introduced his daughters to the delights of changing irrigation pipe, bucking hay bales, and chasing errant cows. The move to Independence came in 2006 when wrangling cattle didn't seem very wise.

Bob is survived by his wife Ricky; his daughters: Roberta/Bobbie (Dan) O'Connell of Albany, OR; Susan (Allan) Rath of Vancouver, WA; Linda (Jim) Tepper of Klamath Falls, OR; Ellen (Chip) Leonard of Springfield, VA; Kate Schwarzler of Independence. Also surviving are grandchildren: Kerry (Paul) South of Nelson, New Zealand; Erica O'Connell of Cascade Locks, OR; John (fiancee Elle) of Hood River, OR; Emily Floyd of Bellingham, WA; Erin Rath of Miami, FL; and Charles and Erich Leonard; great-grandchildren Elouise and Jem South; sister Nancy (Dick) Tourville of Haines City, FL; nephews Brian MacDonald of Maine and Keith (Caroline) MacDonald of Key West, FL; nieces Vikki Brown of Oregon; Tristesse Gaian of Sacramento, CA; Heather MacDonald of Prospect, CT; and Sarah (Jim) Hernandez of Bloomingdale, IL. In addition to his parents, Bob's sister Judy and brother Carl pre-deceased him.

At Bob's request, there will be no funeral service. For those wishing to honor his memory, donations to Evergreen Hospice, 4600 Evergreen Place SE, Albany OR 97322, or EAA Chapter.