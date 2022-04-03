Robert "Bob" Deibele

May 3, 1942 - March 29, 2022

Robert "Bob" Frank Deibele was an original, one-of-a-kind man from very humble beginnings. Born May 3, 1942, in Halliday, North Dakota, to John and Katherine Deibele. Robert passed in his home surrounded by family on March 29, 2022, in Lebanon, Oregon, at 79 years of age. Robert was the eighth of 12 children. He was preceded in death by both parents, and six siblings. Robert married Wilma Milahov in 1962 and were together until her death in 1988. He then married Linda Heacock in 1989 who remained with him until his passing. Robert had four children and two stepchildren (that were every bit his own), 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Robert moved to Oregon in 1965, where he worked at various mills until the age of 40. At 40 he became independent and started several profitable businesses. He owned and operated the Knot Hole Market and Gas for many years. He also worked doing construction, excavation, logging, and big truck driving in several capacities. Robert was also a skilled landowner, purchasing property in disrepair and rebuilding, restoring, and renovating buildings and land.

Robert was known to everyone as a hard worker and led an accomplished life. He was self-taught; he loved the outdoors, fixing the unfixable, constructing buildings, carving out roads, and keeping busy from dawn until dusk. There was nothing he could not do.

Robert was an enthusiastic and creative storyteller to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He loved his time with them in play but also in teaching. Every adventure was also a lesson, usually discussing the "Big Picture."

Robert was a part of the Lebanon Racing community. He raced as a young man and again later with his son and grandson.

A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Recitation of the rosary will follow at 6:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon, Oregon. Burial will be at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.