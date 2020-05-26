Robert (Bob) Davis Talbott

He started his career at Clark Community College (CCC) in Vancouver, Washington where he was a college counselor. He became the Director of Counseling at CCC and in 1968, was asked to be the Director of Counseling for the newly-formed Linn-Benton Community College (LBCC) in Albany. His career at LBCC spanned 30 years. He was instrumental in the creation of a Women's Center in the mid 70's, and managed many programs and departments focused on students and developmental education. At the time of his retirement, he was serving as the Associate Dean of Students.

In 1982, Bob married Judy Keith (nee Amsberry) and adopted her two daughters, Alicia and Stephanie. The family continued to camp and take road trips together during summer vacations. Bob loved hunting and fishing throughout his life and some of his favorite times were with his buddies around a campfire. He also had a passion for travel and after his retirement, he and Judy traveled extensively throughout the U.S. Grandchildren came, and Bob was over-the-moon in love with them and was their beloved Pop-Pop.

Many students and staff at LBCC have ‘Bob stories’ about how he helped them in their careers and lives through his compassionate wisdom and kindness. His family will always remember him for his humor, open-heartedness, deep love, and rock-solid presence in their lives.