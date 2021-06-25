April 8, 1941 - June 15, 2021

Robert "Bob" Carl Gindhart, 80, passed away peacefully at Albany Hospital on June 15, 2021. He went to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Corvallis to Carl and Madora (Scribner) Gindhart.

He served four years active duty and 18 more years in the reserves for his Country in the United States Navy.

Bob was raised and lived in Peoria. He went to Shedd School and Central Linn. He was the owner of Gindhart Nursery on Peoria Road.

He is survived by his wife, Myra Gindhart, of Peoria; twin brother, Richard, of Eugene; sister, Pat, of Peoria, daughters, Selma, Marcy, and her husband, Doug, all of Lebanon, step-daughters, Tammy Carter, of Crawfordsville, Pam Winslow, of Corvallis, six grandsons, two granddaughters, and five great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Madora; and his sister, Margaret.

A service will be held at a later date.