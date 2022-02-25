Robert "Bob" Bender

March 30, 1948 - February 1, 2022
Robert Bender, 73, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, at his home.
Robert was born in Albany, Oregon, to Ralph and Madge (Abel) Bender. He grew up on the family farm outside of Jefferson, Oregon, in the Dever-Conner area and graduated from Jefferson High School and later attended Lane Community and Linn-Benton Community College as a four year journeyman Electrician. Bob worked as an Electrician for Wah Chang, Oremet, Duraflake, Pregitzer, and Pacific Power. He was also a farmer all his life.
Bob is survived by wife, Margaret Bender; sons, Jason Bender, Joshua Bender, and Jacob Bender; grandchildren, Alexa Bender, Jaden Bender, Jameson Bender and Cortni Bender; daughters-in-law, Leah Bender and Dawn Bender; Brothers, Stanley Bender and Ralph "Sonny" Bender; Sisters-in-law, Wilma Bender and Donna Bender. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Pat Bender Fetter.
A celebration of life will be held at 39632 Santiam Bluffs Road, Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m., on the deck on the hill, weather permitting.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).