Robert "Bob" Bender

Robert was born in Albany, Oregon, to Ralph and Madge (Abel) Bender. He grew up on the family farm outside of Jefferson, Oregon, in the Dever-Conner area and graduated from Jefferson High School and later attended Lane Community and Linn-Benton Community College as a four year journeyman Electrician. Bob worked as an Electrician for Wah Chang, Oremet, Duraflake, Pregitzer, and Pacific Power. He was also a farmer all his life.