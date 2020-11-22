Robert Betz

December 24, 1948 – October 24, 2020

Robert "Marc" Betz was born on December 24, 1948 in Evanston, Illinois to Carl Richard and Ruth Adeline (Rehder) Betz. The family lived in Park Ridge, Illinois until he was nine years old. Then they moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he graduated from high school and community college.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1970-1974. In 1974, with the rank of Sergeant, he was honorably discharged. He took his discharge in Berlin, where he had been stationed, and hitchhiked in Europe for six months, traveling as cheaply as possible.

Marc enrolled at the University of Arizona in Tucson in 1975. He used the GI Bill benefits, worked a part-time job and saved money so he could travel. Alternating school and travel, he hitchhiked to Cuzco, Peru; travelled through Great Britain, lived in Dublin for six months and visited Mexico and Guatemala. In 1979, he received his bachelor's degree and in 1980, he completed a master's degree in teaching English as a Second Language (ESL). During his time at the U of A, he also met his future wife, Rosalind Ann Hutton.

In August, 1980, Marc and Rosalind moved to Corvallis. Marc became an instructor at Linn Benton Community College for ESL. They married on September 6, 1981 in Corvallis.