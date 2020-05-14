Robert A. Flint

When the family traveled, Bob insisted they only pack carry-on luggage so they could sprint to their connecting flight in Hong Kong in the '80’s or grab his favorite shrimp cocktail at Chicago O’Hare airport in the '90’s. He always prepared for the worst and celebrated the best.

Bob was raised off of 10 Mile road in Detroit, Michigan. His father owned his own gas station, called Flint's Service and Muffler Station, with a prime location across the street from the Chrysler plant. His father taught him how to turn a wrench which he passed down to his son Adam when they restored a Triumph TR3A together when Adam was in high school.

In his retirement years, he played golf and poker with the boys and looked forward to his daily coffee with his friends and at the end of the day, enjoyed a scotch on the rocks as the sunset.

In his final years, he traveled the oceans with his daughter, Jenifer, where he went to places he had only read about, like the Panama Canal.

His friends called him a fine man, his kids called him their compass and his grandchildren just called him papa.