Rita Newell Boyer

October 2, 1937 – Sept 28, 2022

Rita Boyer, 84, of Albany, passed away at her home.

The daughter of George and Margaret (Cook) Newell, she was born in Cardiff, Wales, and arrived in New York City when she was ten years old. She and her parents crossed the Atlantic nine times before finally settling in Ohio. Working as a lab technician, finally brought her to California. She married Harry C. Boyer III on April 27, 1963, in Claremont, California.

She and her husband Harry and their four children, moved in Oregon in 1971, where they lived in Central Point. During this time, Rita became a naturalized citizen, raised Pomeranians, sang in a community chorale group, and was an avid gardener along with her husband. Later, she and her family moved to Albany, Oregon, where she continued these activities as well as being a Bible Study Fellowship leader, Sunday School teacher, a leader in the Albany Women's Connection, Bible study teacher for home Bible studies, a volunteer for the Albany General Hospital auxiliary, and a member of the Sunshine Garden Club. She regularly attended Calvary Community Church. Rita enjoyed her British tea, feeding the birds and her fishpond.

Rita is survived by her children: Esther and her husband Ron Borman; Suzanne and her husband Leroy Dwire; Andrew and his wife Lorena; Pete and his wife Jennifer; 13 grandchildren: Lydia, Ethan, Sarah, Kayla, Julia, Matthew, Emily, Isaac, Rachel, Aaron, Leah, Tom and Tim; five great-grandchildren: Lilly, Rosemarie, Florence, Bethia and Silas.

She was preceded by her husband, Harry and sisters, Margaret Grey and Ruth Cook.

There will be a viewing from 4:00 p.m .to 7:00 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Home on Thursday October 6th.

2:00 p.m. Memorial Service at Calvary Community Church on Friday October 7th.

Rita will be interred next to her husband at Palestine Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to chttps://www.ceforegon.org/giving.php

