October 19, 1937 — August 4, 2018
Rita Jean (Banks) Adams passed away Aug 4, 2018 at the age of 80, surrounded by her family.
Rita was born in 1937 in Mystic, Connecticut to Amos and Ethel Banks. Rita was one of 11 kids. She worked at civil service for the Navy at General Dynamics.
In 1961 she married Submariner Leslie Adams. Together, they raised six children.
In 1977, when Les retired from the Navy they moved to Lebanon. Rita worked for 23 years at the Lebanon Hospital in admitting.
Rita enjoyed an active life which included traveling, camping, gardening, polka dancing, crocheting, reading, sewing and singing Irish tunes. She was always ready to tell a story, joke or sing a song her parents used to sing. With an Irish mother and a Scottish father, she inherited a wicked sense of humor, a quick wit, a quicker tongue and an unfathomable amount of love, compassion and empathy for everybody she met. There was no guessing where she landed on any subject.
Rita is preceded in death by their son, Richard Adams; sister, Sally Corazzelli; and brothers, Thurman Banks, Donald Banks, Amos Banks Jr. and Tom Banks.
Rita is survived by her husband of 57 years, Leslie Adams; daughters, Leslie Rogers, Sally Anderson and Theresa Mupo, all of Albany; sons, Robert Adams of Lebanon and Joe Adams of Santee, California; brothers, William Banks of Westerly, Rhode Island, Kenneth Banks of Stonington, Connecticut; Dan Banks of Connecticut, Kevin Banks of Massachusetts and Alfred Banks of Dallas, Georgia. Rita is also survived by 13 grandkids; and 13 great-grandkids.
Recitation of the Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 17 at St. Edward Catholic Church in Lebanon with funeral mass will to follow at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rita’s name to the Lebanon St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.
