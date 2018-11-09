July 18, 1955 — October 16, 2018
Ricky Leroy Troyer passed from this earth into the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 16 at 10 a.m.
Rick was born in Seward, Nebraska to Cloy and Norma Jean Troyer on July 18, 1955.
He grew up in different states including Nebraska, Arizona, California and Oregon as his family moved across the country to the West Coast. He graduated from Western Mennonite High School in 1973.
It was in high school where he met his future bride, Joan Arlene King. They were married shortly after graduation on July 25, 1974. Together, they raised two children, Aaron and Tiffany, in a God-loving home.
In 1984, Rich received his call from his Heavenly Father to go into ministry. So, in 1986, his family packed up everything and moved to Kansas, where he attended Hesston Mennonite College in their first Pastoral Ministries program. After graduating, the family moved to Eureka, Illinois, where he became a pastor of Roanoke Mennonite Church. He pastored not only the church, but the community at large in central Illinois for 18 years. He was also chaplain at the Eureka Community Hospital.
In 2005, Rick and Joan Troyer started the next chapter of their lives together by returning to Oregon. He became pastor of Western Mennonite Church and also to the Lincoln community as a whole. Rick was actively involved with ministering to the people of Mexico. He loved to “go out” and share the Good News with the people, and to grow young pastors as they led their flocks. He continued these ministries until the day he went home to Jesus.
To sum up the life of someone is not usually easy, but for Rick, it was simple. He was a passionate man who lived out Matthew 25:31-46. “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
Rick cared about people, built relationships, and shared the Good News Christ brought to all around him no matter where they came from or who they were.
Rick is preceded in death by his father, Cloy Troyer; and his brother, Tony Troyer.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Jean Troyer; his wife, Joanie; his son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Shanon Troyer; his daughter, Tiffany Hollowell; his four grandsons, Brody, Gavin, Max and Jake; and two sisters, Gwen Kropf and family and Cynthia Clark and family.
We, the family, would like to thank everyone for the compassion, care and especially all of the prayers through this time. We are blessed by the outpouring of love we have felt. It is a blessing to be able to see and feel all of the lives that have been touched for Christ through His servant, Rick.
The funeral service was held on November 3, 2018 at Fairview Mennonite Church. A graveside served followed.