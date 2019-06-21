November 30, 1960 — April 15, 2019
Ricky Dean Brady, age 58, passed into the hands of God on April 15, 2019 after a brave fight with pancreatic cancer.
We are grateful that he spent most of his life doing exactly what he wanted, which was a great deal. He was funny, smart, kind, compassionate and loyal. He loved more than anything to spend time with his family. His was a life well-lived. We won many battles, his spirit never wavered, but sadly, we lost our war.
Rick, otherwise known as Papa Rick, was devoted to his grandchildren. He was adopting a new one every chance he got. His positive spirit was a role model to many and he will be deeply missed.
For the last twenty years, Rick was a drug and alcohol counselor for Emergence, forever touching the lives of so many.
Even though faced with battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, he still pressed forward with courage and faith. Always laughing, making jokes and usually with a smile on his face stating, “We got this.”
Those left to cherish his memories include Kelly Noble, his partner of 20 years; daughter, Kayla Brady, partner, Cody Padilla and grandchildren, McKayla and David; stepsons, Joshua Noble, wife, Sarah and grandchildren, Jayden and Shaylynn and Justin Noble and granddaughter, Rayann.
A celebration of life will be held on July 6, 2019 at the family home. Friends and family are welcome to stop by throughout the day to share their memories.