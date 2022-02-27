February 19, 1954 - February 15, 2022

Rickey Curtis Barnes was born February 19, 1954, in Orange, California to Roy Joe and Marva Richards Barnes. He passed from this life to His Heavenly Home on February 15, 2022.

His three oldest daughters were in close contact with him in the last months of his life. Their experiences with him were beyond imagination and too lengthy to note. The liquid love, the songs of love, the prayers of love, the pictures of love, the knowing each other in ways that transcended earthly knowledge.

He called his girls, Sarah Bear-uh, Becky Bootsie and Hannah Banana.

His daughters wished to share some of their endearing words of love:

From Dad to Sarah: My best days are when I see your face, truly my treasure from Heaven. Love, Dad

From Sarah to Dad: Dad, I am so honored to be your daughter and to have been by your side these last two weeks. I will miss you for the rest of my life! I can't wait to hear you sing and play again. See you soon, Sarah Bear-uh.

From Dad To Becky: Becky Bootsie, Words cannot express how much I love you. Only the language of Angels can speak and understand.

To Dad from Becky: Dad, I miss your voice, your precious words, and how you made me smile. I will hold close our final moments, until we are together in paradise, and I will run to you my precious Daddy. Love, Becky Bootsie

To Dad from Hannah: Dad, I will hold our last moments tightly to my heart. There was nothing left between us, but pure love. I could feel God's peace surrounding you. I'm already looking forward to our beautiful heavenly reunion! I love you.

Rick attended schools in Westminster, California. Music was a special part of his life, and he entered church singing contests in California with his brother Danny, who was 3 1/2 years younger. He was active in the Midway City Nazarene Church, until his family moved to Oregon. He moved with his family to Philomath, Oregon when he was 14, in 1968. He attended Philomath High school. He participated in sports at that time, including football and wrestling, and was always in choir. He wrote songs and played guitar and piano. He was active in church activities in the Idaho area, as well as Oregon. He was a painting contractor in the Boise, Idaho area, and in Oregon.

He is survived by the love of his life, Debbie of 23 years, who in his illness lovingly cared for him; his mother, Marva Richards Barnes, (whom he took very good care of), and his younger brother, Roy, who also shares the gift of music, and Brotherly love. He will miss his brother whom he loves dearly, knowing our family circle is broken for awhile. His loss is so stark and his place so empty in our lives. My mother's heart is sad beyond words. Living without him, will be my hardest.

He is also survived by his children, Sarah, Rebekah, Hannah Rose, Alysia, Joseph, and Daniel; and by his Aunt Susie, whom he loved very much. He has 16 grandchildren, and two with him in Heaven. His deep love remains in our hearts. We will miss him forever.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Joe Barnes, as well as his brother, Danny Ray and his grandparents, George H. and Allie M. Barnes, and Nellie Myrle Richards, and Lawrence D. Richards.

His faith in God and service to his Lord were an important part of his life. He drew life from his Saviour and knew Him intimately. He is having a loving reunion with the rest of his beloved family and fishing golden ponds and silver streams in Heaven with his brother, Danny Ray.

