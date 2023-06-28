Rick Haselton, a proud West Albany Bulldog, died peacefully on May 17 of ALS in his Portland home at the age of 69. Burial was May 18 in the Kesser Israel Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Sura Rubenstein; daughter, Malia Haselton, a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps; and sister, Diane Landers.

An Albany native, Rick's parents divorced early; his mother, Shirley Haselton, taught at what is now West Albany and later became an education professor at Oregon State.

After graduating from Stanford University and Yale Law School, he returned to Oregon in 1979 to serve as a law clerk to the late Alfred "Ted" Goodwin, a judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Rick was appointed to the Oregon Court of Appeals by Gov. Barbara Roberts on March 3, 1994, after having been in private law practice for some 14 years, most of them at the Lindsay, Hart, Neil & Weigler firm in Portland. He became Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals in 2012, and retired in 2015. Just before retirement, he and Judge James Egan - a fellow Bulldog - participated in a Court of Appeals session held at West Albany.

Recently, and repeatedly, he would say, "I've had a blessed life." He was grateful for everything he had, appreciative of every grace and someone who made every moment brighter.

Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one's choice or one of the charities he supported: ALS Association of Oregon, Congregation Kesser Israel, the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland, the Marine Corps Association Foundation, De La Salle North Catholic High School, and St. Mary's Academy in Portland.