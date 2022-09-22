Dec. 22, 1958 - Sep. 17, 2022

On September 17th, 2022, Rick L. Webb of Philomath, beloved husband, father, and papa, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by love. He was 63. Rick was born to Carl and Rosie Webb in Lakeview, Oregon. He was an avid fisherman and was frequently found outdoors, on the water, on the slopes, on the beach, or rooting for the Beavers and Mariners.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years Tammy Webb, Brother Glenn Webb of Colorado, children Stephen Webb of Sweet Home, Chris and Kathy Kohler (Webb) of Philomath, Don and Lynn Rogers of Philomath, Scott Rogers of Philomath, Robert Rogers of Philomath, and 17 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Memorial on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life at the Webb residence at 4:00 p.m. Flowers can be sent to Oaklawn Memorial Park and condolences be left on the website. Services entrusted to AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.