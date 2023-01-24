Richard Taylor

November 18, 1964 - December 3, 2022

KINGMAN - Richard, better know as Rich/Rick Taylor grew up in Sweet Home, Oregon. He was the son of Elton and Violet Taylor.

He spent most of his life in the Willamette Valley. Rick was a lover of Pepsi and football. He also enjoyed hunting. He worked in the farming community for several years.

He is survived by his sister Sandy, his three children Tiffanie, Dustin and Ricki.

A celebration of life will be held on February 4, 2023 at 1:00 a.m. at The Albany Eagles.