Richard Swensen

February 6, 1951 - January 11, 2021

Dick was born in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Lila and Helmer Swensen. The family moved to Oregon when he was a child, first to Coos Bay then later settling in Lebanon, where Dick graduated from high school in 1969.

Dick loved the wilderness of Oregon and explored every forest, mountain, lake and river across the state. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and fed his family for many years on venison and Steelhead. He spent peaceful hours rock hunting and nights catfishing by firelight. He shared his love of nature with his children on frequent camping trips that will be remembered forever.

A millwright by trade, Dick was an expert with any tool or machine. He loved wood, especially barn boards. After single-handedly tearing down old barns, he refinished the boards and installed flooring, stairs and trim and built beautiful furniture.