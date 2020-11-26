Richard Schwartz

Richard, a long-time resident of Portland, was born, along with his twin sister Gayle, in the Bronx, New York on September 15, 1943. He grew up there and in Queens (and was accordingly a long-time Dodger fan, only recently a reluctant convert to the Yankees). He was educated at Stuyvesant High School, City College of New York, and the PhD program of the New School for Social Research, where he earned a masters in political science and economics.

As a young man, Richard was an activist in the civil rights and anti-Vietnam War movements, participating in early protests led by Daniel Berrigan and many marches on Washington. He was in one of the original cohorts of VISTA, the domestic version of the Peace Corps launched by Lyndon Johnson, working as a community organizer in the inner city of Baltimore, then returned to New York for graduate school while working part-time for the New York Board of Education as a researcher. He, Michael London and Robert Boyers co-founded the renowned (and still-publishing) literary quarterly Salmagundi, which published work by the leading public intellectuals and writers of the era, from Edward Said to Susan Sontag and Louise Gluck. He met his wife of 51 years, Marcy Stern, an Ohioan living in New York, in 1967, and they were married in 1969. Fed up with life in the Big Apple, Richard and Marcy embarked on a 3-month cross-country road trip with their dog and tent in 1974, ending up in Oregon's Willamette Valley. They fell in love with the state and decided to move there permanently.