Richard Schaefer

June 20, 1933 – September 28, 2020

Richard L. Schaefer, 87, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 in Albany. Richard was born in Hillsboro on June 20, 1933 to Frank and Katherine (Lauinger) Schaefer. Richard graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1951.

He married Phyllis Simmons on July 31, 1951 in Lebanon. Together they owned Poor Richards Florist and Nursery in Lebanon. He also was a plant supervisor at Champion International and the Exalted Ruler of the Lebanon Elks Lodge.

Richard loved to travel, visit the casino, golf, go duck hunting, and spend time with his family. He was an avid Beaver fan and played softball in his younger years.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; his son Mike (Patty) of Lebanon; daughter Laurie (Wayne) Stenberg of Albany; and three grandchildren Jennifer England, Justin Schaefer, and Jason Schaefer.