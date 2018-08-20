August 7, 1924 — August 14, 2018
Richard Hoffman, 94, died August 14 in Roseburg.
He was born in Alberta, Canada to Jason and Emma Hoffman. He was the youngest of five children and was the last to pass away.
Dick’s family moved from Canada to Minnesota when he was a young child.
He married Eunice Kelley in June 1946 in Alabama. They were married for 55 years and enjoyed life together in Florida, Hawaii, Corvallis, Independence, and Cottage Grove. Their years together included golf, road trips in their motor home, and spending time with family. The highlight of their life was the raising of their two sons.
After 20 years of service, Dick retired from the OSU grounds crew in 1985. He took great pride in his contributions to the award-winning appearance of the campus property and was the first recipient of the Graham Award created to recognize grounds maintenance employees.
A Beaver football fan for 50-plus years, Dick attended all home games, no matter the weather. After retirement, he took numerous trips with his two sons to OSU away games. Their tradition was to make one such trip per season, which took them from Hawaii to Pennsylvania and many places in between.
Dick’s beloved wife Eunice died in 2001.
He is loved and remembered by his two sons and their spouses, Bill and Marilyn Hoffman of Seal Rock, and Mike and Nancy Hoffman of Corvallis. He is also survived by two grandchildren, April Sy of Casper, Wyoming and Adam Hoffman of Corvallis; and by his companion, Norma Westwell, of Winston.
No formal service will be held.
Memorial contributions in Dick’s name can be made to The Arc Benton, 414 N.W. Fourth St., Corvallis, OR 97330.