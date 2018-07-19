May 13, 1935 — July 2, 2018
Richard Robert Gomez, age 83, entered his eternal life with God on July 2, 2018.
He was born in Calexico, California, May 13, 1935. As a child, he and his family moved to San Diego.
He began a 40-year career in the printing industry after graduation.
In 1969, he married Brenda in San Diego and they were married for 48 years. They had four children, Richard, Jr., Christiana, Bobby, and Fred. The family enjoyed outdoors and camping. They had a good time together sailing their little sabot in San Diego Bay.
Because of his passion for music and the arts, Dick encouraged and required his children to perfect their music skills through piano lessons throughout their childhood.
Dick lived on Christmas Tree Circle in Chula Vista, for many years and he took Christmas decorating very seriously. He spent hours building Christmas displays and lighting them up festively for the public to drive by and enjoy.
In 1991, the family left San Diego and settled in Corvallis. Dick continued working until he was 70 for Hewlett-Packard.
In his retirement Dick used his woodworking skills and built birdhouses, meticulously cutting and gluing cedar shingles on each one. He gave these out to friends, relatives and community members he appreciated.
In May 2018, he moved to Bend, Oregon, to be near his family. After a short time, he became ill and received the Sacrament of the Sick. With the support of hospice, Partners in Care, he died peacefully at home with his family's loving care.
Dick was a strong proponent and supported the Sanctity of Life Movement. He especially loved his children and grandchildren, and he would do whatever was needed to support them.
His survivors include his wife and children and grandchildren and many nieces and nephews whom he loved ardently.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.