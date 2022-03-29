Richard Mark Copeland

October 12, 1932 - March 11, 2022

Dad, age 89, passed away at home in Clarkston on March 11, 2022 surrounded by family. Richard was born and raised in and around Lebanon, Oregon. He joined the Marine Corp in 1953 and married his high school sweetheart the following year. They were stationed in Oakland, California for two years where they started their family before moving back to Oregon following his discharge.

He spent most of his life in the lumber/building materials business. His first job in that field was with Long Bell Lumber Company. He went on to work for the Wood Conversion company which brought him and his young growing family to Spokane. He would later become a partner in Plywood Distributors, a wholesale building materials company. He then partnered with treasured friend and associate Jim Albright and formed CA Company. Retirement did not suit him well and he went on to own Valley Glass in Spokane until its sale to new owners.

Rich was very involved in his community and enjoyed many hobbies. He belonged to school boards and coached little league baseball. He was a golfer, a hunter, and a gardener. He fell in love with the Vizsla breed and had many of these dogs over the years as companions and to accompany him on bird hunts, the first being Duchess, and the last one named Trooper who was at his bedside when he passed. He was involved in Young Life, the Union Gospel Mission, and his church (Pasadena Park Nazarene in Spokane and most recently First Church of the Nazarene in Lewiston). He was an advocate for the less fortunate. He could be seen at any number of his children's sporting events and in later years, his grandchildren's sporting events. A longtime supporter of WSU Cougar football, he rarely missed a game and was generous with his season tickets if he was unable to attend. Travel adventures took him to Greece, Russia, Jerusalem, Australia, and the Philippines, whether through personal or religious quests.

Richard is the youngest of five children. He was preceded in death by his wife Myrna of 66 years; parents, Joseph Manly Copeland and Erica (Moore) Copeland; his brothers David, Joseph, Art, and sister Mollie. He is survived by his five children: Linda (Gil) Spokane, Tony (Revay) Clarkston, Connie (Patrick) Columbia Falls, Montana, Dana (Laurel) Spokane, and Rich Jr. Clarkston, 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Our family will be forever grateful to our sister Revay and brother Tony for the unwavering loving care they provided for both our parents in the last two years, allowing Mom and Dad to live out the remainder of their days in their own home.

A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Final resting place will be in a private family cemetery near Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice is appreciated.

There is an on-line Book of Memories at: www.merchantfuneralhome.com if you wish to leave a comment or memory.