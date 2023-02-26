September 13, 1945 - February 8, 2023

Richard M. Adams, beloved husband and father and esteemed professor and economist, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Austin, Texas. He was 77. For over 48 years, Rich shared his life with Susan (Wachob) Adams, whom he married on June 22, 1974. He will be greatly missed.

Rich was born on September 13, 1945 in Concord, California to Melvin Adams and Myrtle Margaret (Schuldt) Adams, and raised alongside siblings Danny and Dianne. He received his B.S. in Resource Management in 1968, his M.S. in Agricultural Economics in 1971, and his Ph.D. in Agricultural Economics in 1975, all from the University of California, Davis. After earning his doctorate, Rich joined the faculty of the University of Wyoming. He spent his years in Laramie conducting a series of studies on the economics of air pollution control before moving to Oregon State University in 1983. As a Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics at OSU, Rich researched issues ranging from air pollution economics to climate change to water resource management and fisheries. Over the course of his career, Rich published prolifically in prestigious journals, served as a reviewer for over 20 publications, and spent two years as the Editor of the American Journal of Agricultural Economics (AJAE). He also served as an advisor and mentor to 27 graduate students, and found this role to be among the most fulfilling of his career. In 2001, Rich was recognized by the American Association of Agricultural Economics (AAEA) as a Distinguished Fellow, the most prestigious honor conferred by the organization. In 2016 he received the Outstanding Alumni Award from UC Davis. Over the years, Rich consulted for government agencies and corporations and served on numerous government panels, boards, and advisory committees convened to address real world resource and environmental challenges. In 2006, Rich retired as a Professor Emeritus, but continued to teach and consult for several years thereafter.

Rich was a quietly thoughtful, humble man with a wealth of knowledge and strong opinions, both of which he was happy to share when asked (and sometimes when not). He seldom turned down the chance for a rousing debate about politics or world affairs. Rich spent his life deeply connected to the natural world through his work and his personal passions for bird hunting and fishing, particularly salmon fishing in Alaska, crab fishing on the Oregon coast, and pheasant hunting in eastern Oregon. An animal lover, Rich raised a succession of Black Labs, three from the same lineage. He always had at least one dog as his constant companion. During duck hunting season, Rich often greeted the sunrise crouched in a blind, pup by his side and thermos of coffee in his hand, then returned home for breakfast muddy, happy, and accompanied by the aroma of wet dog. Although Rich was a serious man, he had a sly sense of fun, and appreciated a witty aside, some good-natured teasing, or an entertaining nickname. He was also deeply loving, and in his later years, devoted himself to his family and especially his grandchildren.

Richard is survived by his wife, Susan, their children, Matthew Adams and Emily Adams Slingerland, and their spouses, Hollis Kline Adams and Brian Slingerland; his daughter from a previous marriage, Heather Dawn Carleton; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his sister Dianne Adams. He was predeceased by his brother, Danny Adams.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rich's name may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org). https://www.lbda.org/donate/.