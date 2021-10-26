Richard Leroy "Dick" Quigley

January 28, 1933 - October 21, 2021

Richard Leroy Quigley (Dick) passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Albany. He was 88 years old. Richard was born January 28, 1933 in Shelburn, to Lester and Gladys Quigley. Richard graduated from Scio High School in 1951. Richard married Frankie Bell Hopkins July 3, 1952; they have been married for 69 years. Richard worked for Fisher Implement Co. for 35 years. He is a member of the Scio Christian Church.

Richard loved to play golf with his buddies and enjoyed fly fishing in his retirement. He was always at the grand kids sporting events.

Richard is survived by his wife, Frankie Bell Quigley of Albany; daughter, Janet LeMarte, of Vancouver, Washington; Son, Rod Quigley (and wife, Traci) of Scio; granddaughter, Nicole, and husband Chris Halverson, great grandson Abraham and great granddaughter Finley of Manhattan, Montana; Grandson, Nolan, and wife Sadie Quigley, great grandson Gavin and great granddaughters Kinlee and Taytum of Albany; granddaughter, Kati and husband Stephen Lien, great granddaughter Khloe, great grandson Asher, great-granddaughter, Sawyer and twin great-grandsons, Oliver and Drake, of Corona, California.

There will be a family graveside service, October 30, 2021. Celebration of Life is planned for July.