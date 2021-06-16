Richard Lee Whitney, 76, passed away peacefully June 11, 2021. He was born in Pacific Grove, California, August 1, 1944. He was the youngest of nine children. He is survived by sister, Betty Sapp of Albany. He married Doralene Rose Huntley on May 3, 1966. The have two children; a son, Brent, married to Arlene Wuori and they have a son, Caden. Their daughter, Denise, married Adam Pettitt and they have five children, Matthew Luehring, Ashlee Luehring and Faith, Mikayla and John Pettitt.