Richard Lee Copsey

July 28, 1942 - July 28, 2021

Richard Lee Thomas Copsey was called to his heavenly home on his 79th birthday. He was born in Albany, to Max and Ellen Copsey on July 28, 1942, and passed away on July 28, 2021. He will be lovingly remembered by friends and family August 11, 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Albany. His burial will be at Willamette Memorial Park.

Richard called Tualatin, his home for the past 32 years. He is survived by Kathie, his wife of 54 years, and his 97 year old mother-in-law, Thelma Lindvall. Richard attended St. Mary's school until the 8th grade and graduated from Albany High School in 1960. After high school, Richard enlisted in the Air Force and served in Korea. Later, he received his Associate Degree in Aircraft Mechanics from Lane Community College in Eugene. Richard was a long time member of the Air National Guard, retiring in 2005 from a civil service job in the Air National Guard in Portland.

In addition to Max and Ellen (Moore) Copsey, Richard was preceded in death by his second mother, Rosalie (Wicks) Copsey, and step-brother, Ray Wicks. Richard is survived by his three sisters: Sharon Miller (Rich), Mary Fauth (Tom), and Barbara Russell (James). At family holidays, there were often as many as 40 relatives, not to mention Moore Family reunions, taking place every three years in Oregon, California and Nebraska.