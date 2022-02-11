July 15, 1948 - February 2, 2022

Richard Kenneth "Rick" Hoiseth died suddenly on February 2, 2022 at the Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital. He was 73.

Rick leaves behind his wife, Amparo (Barete) of Albany, brother, Rodney "Rod" (Junko) of Japan, his "favorite sister," as he always called her, Gail Lucas (Leeann), of Jefferson, and brother, Mark, of Salem; nephew, Eric Solberg of West Salem, and niece, Kari Solberg, of Parker, Colorado; three great-nieces, Kaitlynn Solberg, Jessie Solberg, and Charlotte Reynolds; and many cousins. His parents, Marvel and Velma (Oelschlager), predeceased him.

He was born in Corvallis, on July 15, 1948, a true baby boomer. He was baptized and confirmed into Zion Lutheran Church and remained a lifelong member. His childhood was filled with playing with his nearby cousins and family holiday gatherings.

He went to Zion Lutheran School, Western Junior High School, and Corvallis High School (class of 1966), Oregon State University where he graduated with a BS in Sociology. He worked in several juvenile facilities after obtaining his degree, and he also worked for several years at Hewlett Packard in Corvallis.

Rick found the love of his life, Amparo Barete, in the Philippines. They were married there on November 25, 1996 and were inseparable from then until his death. The couple settled down in Albany, where they've lived since then. They made several trips back to Amparo's family home, where Rick was very happy visiting with relatives and learning Philippine culture.

He was a nature lover, and some of his favorite activities were camping, fishing, hiking, and bike riding. He also enjoyed going to Pow Wows around Oregon. They were part of a Philippine group that gathers for socializing and celebrating holidays. This was something that was very dear to Rick, and he made some good friends there.

Rick was a kind and caring person with a sharp sense of humor. People found him easy to talk with and interested in their pursuits.

Graveside interment service will be 11 a.m., on Friday, February 11, at Twin Oaks Cemetery.

Donations may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in care of McHenry Funeral Home or the church office.