February 20, 1933 - December 3, 2022

Richard Jay Weinman, known as "Dick," died peacefully on December 3, 2022, at Aloha House in Corvallis, Oregon. He was 89.

It wasn't the first time Dick died.

In 2005, while driving Highway 34 from Corvallis to Albany to visit his wife Ginny at the Mennonite Memory Care Unit, Dick slammed into a cement mixer. Dick's blue, Honda minivan lost that argument. The collision so extreme golfers at neighboring Trysting Tree heard the impact. After an ambulance's siren eclipsed the moment of silence that followed the violent head-on wreck, paramedics used the "jaws of life" to pull Dick from the carnage.

He was clinically dead.

Those who knew Dick knew that while his van would not recover from the accident, Dick would return. Emergency Room doctors jump-started Dick's heart. It beat on. And on. Cards and letters flooded the I.C.U. at Oregon Health & Science University, many from those who listened to Dick on Oregon Public Broadcasting's Morning Edition. One from a widow, who preferred her morning coffee in the company of Dick's voice, is still remembered today. "Dear Richard. You don't know me, but your voice comforted me during the long hours before daylight. I remember you talking about our rain. I recall that June morning when, after reading the forecast of more rain, you said, 'Oh, those poor strawberries.'"

Thanks to the letters which were read, one by one, to Dick while he was comatosed, the doctors and nurses, along with countless physical therapists seen during long days of rehab, Dick returned to Corvallis. His left arm hooked like the edge of a crowbar, his body confined to a wheelchair, Dick remained the same man he had been before his accident: a resilient, physically active, life-long learner and teacher, professor emeritus, friend, advocate, author, blogger, lover of tie-dye t-shirts and coffee, husband and, notably, a loving father to his 12 children.

Dick and his wife Ginny glossed over the reasons for their extraordinarily large family. They had a boy, Daniel. They wanted a girl, but they ended up with Paul, so they tried again and wound up with Elisa. Let's have another girl to even it out, they figured. Then Howard came along. The initial search for offspring symmetry eventually led to an even dozen—the last two, identical twin boys.

Dick was born in New York City in 1933, growing up in Kew Gardens, the borough of Queens. Interested in radio from a young age, he left for Indiana University in 1951, where he studied radio and television media. While at IU, he gained experience working at a radio station. He met his wife Ginny on a blind date. Dick graduated with a bachelor's degree in speech and theater arts in 1955.

Dick completed his masters in dramatic arts at Columbia University in 1956. After a stint teaching at Bucknell University, Dick returned to Indiana as a Ph.D. student, earning his doctorate in dramatic literature and criticism in 1959, writing a dissertation on the tragedies of Maxwell Anderson. Dick taught at the University of Georgia and Iowa State University before arriving at Oregon State in 1967 where he launched the Broadcast Media Communications Department, while also working as the on-air voice of Morning Edition, a role that he filled for nearly 25 years.

During his time at Oregon State, Dick started the student-run KBVR-TV in 1968, and grew the television station to the point where voices of Oregon State broadcasting graduates filled the airwaves in Portland, Oregon, as well as across the country. Long before "full-participation" became a buzzword in higher education, Dick launched "Minorities in the Mass Media" workshops (1970s and '80s nomenclature) to ensure that on-air talent included people from underrepresented communities. Much of this talent was honed from hands-on work at KBVR.

Using his KBVR press credentials, Dick also snuck some of his sports-loving children into the press box and production trucks at Beaver football games where he oversaw his students who produced the television broadcasts of Beaver sports. He also became a regular at Oregon State's Langton Hall, where Dick and some of his fellow professors changed into their gray shorts and shirts, laced up their shoes, and ran mile after mile in between classes. Dick was ubiquitous on the streets of Corvallis, either biking or running—rain, snow or sunshine (and more rain)—to the point where his kids' friends would say repeatedly, "I saw your dad running today."

Dick retired from Oregon State in 1998 to spend more time with Ginny, who later died from Alzheimer's in 2013.

A lover of literature, Dick read all the time. In the poem, "Being a Person," William Stafford writes: "How you stand here is important. How you //// listen for the next things to happen. How you breathe."

The "next things to happen" altered Dick's life: His near-fatal motor vehicle accident with the cement truck.

How he breathed afterward-how he continued living-left a lasting legacy to all that knew and loved Dick.

He continued teaching, instructing students at Linus Pauling Middle School, part of a grandparent volunteer program.

He co-taught an "isms" course at Oregon State where students had the chance to "examine, document and analyze the influence of the 'isms' on their own lives..."

He continued learning. He audited classes at Oregon State and took writing classes at the Academy for Lifelong Learning in Corvallis, out of which Dick self-published his memoir, "Two Different Worlds," and began blogging about his life at the Corvallis Caring Place, an assisted living facility, for the Oregon Chapter of AARP. Out of these blogs the documentary The Thin Edge of Dignity was born. The documentary, which Dick wrote, explored his experience living at the CCP where he became known as Room 108. (The documentary is still used in gerontology programs, and for training senior housing caregivers, and hospice workers.)

He continued exercising, taking Dial-A-Bus to Fitness Over 50 three times a week where he strengthened his body so he could stand up from the chair, walk with a cane, and transfer into a car, skills critical to his active lifestyle. (He bragged that he could leg press 225 pounds.) During the pre-vaccine stage of the COVID pandemic, when residents of his care facility were mostly stuck in their rooms, Dick had a collection of light dumbbells that he kept on his couch to fight atrophy.

(Dick passed on to his children this love for physical fitness, and the urgent need for movement.)

He continued acting, appearing in numerous plays with the Majestic Readers Theatre Company.

He continued socializing with friends over lattes (ordered extra hot!) at Coffee Culture, located at what was once Bob's Hamburgers. His social calendar was so full that friends had to plan their visits in advance.

Most importantly, he continued his life as a father, ending so many conversations and visits with his children by saying, "I love you, darling.

"His resilience (and stubbornness) never faded, even at 89 with his post-accident body more bent than before. This rigidity wreaked havoc on his vascular system, but he shook off each transient ischemic attack, and even a few small strokes, as if they were just another run up Witham Hill, or another bicycle ride, his backpack full of weights to make the miles more difficult.

After returning from his son's house following Oregon State's victory over the Oregon Ducks in football, Dick phoned Dial-A-Bus to schedule a ride to Fitness Over 50 for the following Monday.

He wouldn't go to the gym that Monday. That morning, Dick awoke from what doctors think was a stroke. He remained in bed. One by one, his children arrived in Corvallis to give back to Dick what he always gave his family and friends. Enormous amounts of love.

For the next few days, Dick's 12 children surrounded him, singing to him, playing songs for him: "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," George Winston's "December," and numerous versions of "You Are My Sunshine," a song Dick's mother, Hilda, sang to him long before Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash recorded it as a duet.

Dick's kids told him stories, held his hand, rotated him in bed and changed him so he'd stay dry, maintain the dignity death was stealing from him.

How to sum up the life of a parent? While Dick's children remembered everything, memories evolve, no matter how many times a story is told. Dick and Ginny raised fiercely independent children. Each has their own narrative of life.

All 12 agreed, though, that Dick was a beautiful man who would be dearly missed.

Dick died peacefully on a Saturday morning, minutes after 4 a.m., the time he used to wake up in the morning to run, shower and then bicycle to the radio station where he started each Monday through Friday on the air, speaking into that microphone, his soothing voice broadcast across the state, and into his home on NW Witham Hill Drive, where his children listened to their father as they devoured oatmeal before racing off to school. During commercial breaks, Dick called home to speak to his children, wishing them a good day, telling them what the weather would bring, asking them to behave for their mother. Few children grow up lucky enough to listen to their father's deep voice speaking to them over the radio-the soundtrack of their childhood.

May your memories of Dick continue to be a blessing. If you rise early enough, listen to the quiet darkness of 4 a.m., you will still hear Dick's melodic voice.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Weinman. He is survived by a brother, 12 children and 21 grandchildren.

A Celebration of Dick's Life is scheduled for June 24 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis at 1pm. Visit our guestbook at Legacy.com.

Gifts in memory of Dick can be made to the "Richard Weinman Media Scholarship" through the Oregon State University Foundation or online at fororegonstate.org. Please write "Richard Weinman Media Scholarship" in the field that says "I want to give to" and note that your gift is in memory of Richard.