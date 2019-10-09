March 11, 1950 — October 6, 2019
Richard James Westfall has been welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Savior after he passed peacefully in his home from a short bout with cancer.
He was born on March 11, 1950 to India and James Westfall, who preceded him in death. Richard graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington in 1968 and later attended CSI in Twin Falls, Idaho.
He met and married his wife, Betty, in 1973. He worked at several different jobs throughout his life ranging from farming, music, and owning a business. His real passion was being a DJ on the radio. Richard had a huge following wherever he worked, entertaining folks with his funny comedy bits, many of which he created himself.
In 1988, he was diagnosed with primary progressive MS. He was no longer able to do a lot of the things he loved, including radio and fishing. Richard kept himself active and mentally alert by pursuing some of his hobbies, which included restoring old radios. In 1993, Richard and Betty adopted their two young foster children, James and Jon. Richard was their main caregiver for the following eight years. By 2001, he was wheelchair bound by his MS, but that did not keep him from taking trips, enjoying his hobbies, and helping his wife with an online business.
Richard is survived by his wife, Betty; and son, Jon. He is also survived by five sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
Aside from his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his son, James; and one sister.
Graveside services will be held in Idaho and a celebration of life will be held later in Lebanon.
A special thanks goes to Lumina Hospice for the comfort they provided over the past few months and to his two caregivers, Tammy and Trudy who brightened his every day.