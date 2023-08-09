Richard Harold Grill

January 14, 1936 - June 29, 2023

Richard Harold Grill, also known as Dick, passed away on June 29, 2023, at the age of 87 at Prestige Senior Living in Corvallis, Oregon. He was born on January 14, 1936, in Roosevelt, Minnesota, to his parents Harold and Hazel (Norquist) Grill. Dick was preceded in death by his father Harold, mother Hazel, brother Byron and granddaughter Alisha Grill.

Dick is survived by his loving wife Shirley (Crace) Grill of 67 years, his brother Gary (Wilma) and sister Ellen (Rod) Phifer. He is also survived by his children Greg (Patti) Grill of Albany, Lori (Mark) Siewell of Lebanon and Jeff (Mary) Grill of Albany, as well as his grandchildren Kenton Grill, Karlee Grill, Stephen (Michaela) Siewell, Megan (Jerry) Ogren, Lisa (Keith) Roberts, and Barry (Mikayla) Grill. Dick was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren with another coming soon.

Dick attended Albany Union High School and graduated in 1954. Following his graduation, he worked in various plywood mills, retiring from Stone Forest Industries, in 1994. Dick had a passion for God, bowling and county music. Dick found comfort and fulfillment in his faith, worshipping at Immanuel Lutheran Church since 1950. A devotion to reading the bible and participation in the religious community brought him immense joy and comfort. He was also an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with friends and family at the bowling alley. He owned and operated "Dick's Pro Shop" out of Linn Lanes in Lebanon for 40 years. Loyal customers from all over the valley, coast and throughout the state came to Dick for his expertise. He especially enjoyed bowling on the team he sponsored with his son Greg and son-in-law Mark for over 30 years! Dick loved to tell jokes. His wonderful sense of humor and timing for the punchline always led to laughter.

A memorial service to honor Dick's life will be held on August 13th at 1:00 PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Albany.

Dick will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May his memory be a source of comfort and inspiration to all.