July 8, 1942 — March 10, 2019
Richard Francis Nelson, 76 of Corvallis, passed away at Corvallis Manor on March 10, 2019.
Richard was born on July 8, 1942 in Highland Park, Michigan to Francis and Lois (Root) Nelson. He joined the Navy in 1961 and served aboard the USS Newport News until his honorable discharge in 1965.
Richard started worked at Hewlett Packard in 1980 and spent 20 years there before retiring in 2000.
Richard is survived by his wife, Carol Nelson; children, Scott Nelson, Sarah Driscoll, Kaila Waymack, Michael Nelson and Christopher Nelson; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his brother, Leonard C. Nelson.
A celebration of life service will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 4 Spirits Distillery in Corvallis. All are welcome to attend.
At his request, Richard’s cremated remains will be scattered in Depoe Bay, Oregon.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.