June 14, 1928 — September 24, 2018
Richard Duane “Dick” Gray, 90, passed away of natural causes on Monday.
He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Evan and Ethel (Warren) Gray.
Dick farmed most of his life and raised his family in the Dever-Conner area north of Albany.
Dick's Christian faith has been strong all his adult life and the family is thankful for God's provision of eternal life in Christ.
A private, immediate family memorial is planned and at Dick's request, no public service will be held.
