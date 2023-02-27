August 29, 1945 – February 21, 2023

Richard “Dick” Wayne Webber passed away Tuesday, February 21st at 9:30 pm. He passed at his home, in his bed, surrounded by loved ones.

Dick was born in Albany, Oregon to Homer and Frances Webber on August 29, 1945.

He was preceded in death by both parents, brother Keith Webber, and brother-in-law Robert McLaren.

He is survived by his sister Carole McLaren, his brother Jerry, sisters-in-law L. Carol Webber and Carol A. Webber, as well as his two children Brenton Webber and Brenda Webber. We know that many will miss his kindness and sense of humor.

There will be a private graveside service.

The Celebration of Life is open to anybody who wants to attend; it will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, March 3rd, at Webber Farms Warehouse, 29818 Brownsville Rd. Brownsville, OR. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.