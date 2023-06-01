Richard (Dick) Verne Shaw

January 27, 1939 - May 21, 2023

Richard was born in Corvallis, Oregon on January 27, 1939 to Forrest and Lavelle (Edwards) Shaw. He was the second of four children raised in Philomath, Oregon. He graduated from Philomath High School in 1957. Later that year he married Louise Wilson. They raised three children together, Sandi, Steve and Doyle.

Richard served in the Oregon National Guard from 1957-1961. He made his living as a timber faller, equipment operator and log truck driver during the 1960s and early 1970s in both the LaGrande and Philomath, Oregon areas. In 1975 he started his own contract logging business with his son Steve and wife, Louise. This business became R.V. Shaw Logging, Inc. in 1980. His son Doyle also joined the company at a later date. Over the years, he employed many people and logged all over Western Oregon. Richard was well known for his skills on equipment and his abilities behind the wheel of a log or lowboy truck. In 1996, he retired to LaPine, Oregon, later moving to Bend, Oregon.

Richard loved to go fishing and boating on Oregon's lakes and reservoirs. He enjoyed the shooting sports, was a hunter and hobby gunsmith. He was proud of his accurate rifles. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and ATVs throughout his life. He was known for his quick wit and good sense of humor.

Richard is survived by his brother Kevin (Brenda) Shaw and sisters Vicki Williams and Joyce Myers. His sons, Steve and Doyle Shaw. His granddaughter, Sarah (Jake) Sapp, who he raised as a daughter. Grandchildren, Tara (Dane) Pearce and Jeff (Meagan) Shaw, and eight great-grandchildren.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Lavelle and daughter Sandi.

A public service will not be held. Arrangements are being made by Baird Funeral Home in Bend.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at https://donate.cancer.org