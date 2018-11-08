1939 — November 3, 2018
Richard “Dick” Stanley Miles was born in Parsonsfield, Maine to Dorothea (Sibley) and L. Howard Miles.
He died on November 3, 2018 at the age of 79, surrounded by family and the loving staff at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Fairchild-Miles; sons, Adam Miles (Genene) of Midway, Utah and Peter Miles of Corvallis, both born during Dick’s first marriage to Jacqueline Minter. His siblings include Gale Miles (Louise) of Grand Junction, Colorado, Karen Corey (Allen) and Patricia McCarthy, all of South Paris, Maine, Bill of Fruita, Colorado, Stephen (Janet) of Warrenton, Virginia and Larry of Auburn, Maine. Grandchildren include Matthew and Dylan Miles of Camas, Washington and John Miles of Wells, Maine.
After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Navy as an aviation electronic technician. In 1964, he came to Oregon, where he worked planting trees in the Blue River District. At McKenzie Bridge, Dick worked in timber management for several years. This led to employment at the Forestry Sciences Lab on the campus of Oregon State University where he became a technician in forest genetics. He loved his work, especially the field trips which took him to every corner of Oregon and Washington. The work suited him perfectly, building on his love for the outdoors, trees, and the Northwest. He spent nearly 40 years in the US Forest Service before retiring in 2002. He was always amazed by his good fortune to work in a rewarding career with such wonderful co-workers.
Always an active person, Dick climbed many of Oregon’s peaks and boated its rivers with his sons. Vacations in Canada with his family became a source for many family stories.
Upon retirement, climbing into the Grand Canyon with Gale became a grand adventure, but the development of chronic illnesses led to other pursuits. He joined a group of carvers at the Historic Albany Carousel, which he enjoyed. He loved spending quiet times with Beverly in bookstores or in the garden. As a member of the Albany Tree Commission, he became a fervent champion of the Oregon white oak. He was loved by many for his kindness and goodness.
Dick loved Oregon and Maine in equal measure so the family will hold memorial services in both locations to accommodate both contingents of family.