December 4, 1943 - March 22, 2023

Dick was born in Salem, Oregon on December 4, 1943 to parents Edwin and Lois Norris, who preceded him in death along with his brother, Terry Norris. He grew up in Albany where he remained until his passing.

He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1962. He joined the Army and was stationed in El Paso Texas. Upon returning home he married his wife of 55 years, Patricia Norris. He worked as an electrician at the Western Kraft Albany Papermill for 35 years. He enjoyed spending his time with family and close friends fishing and traveling.

He is survived by his wife Patricia, son Rick Norris, daughter Ronelle Jones, grandchildren Coleton Norris, Dallas Jones, Kendra Jones, and great grandchild Ellie Norris.