April 2, 1944 - Oct. 7, 2022

Richard (Dick) Lamphere passed away peacefully October 7, 2022, while under hospice care. His wife and family had the privilege of caring for him during the last few weeks of his life.

Dick was born April 2, 1944, in Albany, OR, to Jess and Mildred Lamphere. He grew up in Lebanon, OR, and loved playing baseball for the Lebanon High School Baseball Team. After graduating in 1962, he attended Oregon State University and majored in business.

Dick married Rita Goodrick at a young age, and together they raised their children Dena and Rich. Dick spent most of his career in the grocery business, beginning as a box boy and retiring as Division President for a major wholesale food distributer. As he progressed in his career within the retail grocery business, he and his family moved from Oregon to Washington, and finally to California.

Dick was a loving husband and father, and dedicated provider for his family. After retiring from the grocery business, Dick worked in real estate sales and mortgage lending. He enjoyed jogging, gardening, and watching the Seattle Mariners, as well as spending time with family and friends.

Dick returned to Albany in his later years, and in 2019 married Nancy Gilliam. Nancy's five children, and their families lovingly accepted Dick into the family. Nancy was a great partner and friend, and a wonderful caretaker at the end of his life.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; Jess and Mildred Lamphere, and brothers, Wayne Lamphere and Jim Lamphere. He is survived by his daughter, Dena (Joel) Salinas; son, Rich (Tracy) Lamphere; grandchildren: Rick (Olga) Salinas, Nick Salinas, Lacey Lamphere, and Tyler Lamphere; great-grandchildren: Mia Salinas, Taylor Schultz, Jameson Salinas, and Wilder Salinas, all of California; as well as his wife's children: Traci (Rod) Quigley, Steve Gilliam, Kelly (Chris) Arthur, Lisa (Scott) Whitney, Stephanie (Brian) DeLess; and his wife's 11 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, all of Oregon.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at Calvary Community Church, located at 35764 Knox Butte Road East, in Albany. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life open house from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Albany Golf and Event Center, located at 155 NW Country Club Lane, Albany.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project.