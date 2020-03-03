Richard “Dick” Clair Mahr

July 2, 1940 – February 26, 2020

Dick Mahr passed away in Albany on February 26, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born in Albany on July 2, 1940 and was one of three children born to Francis and Margaret (Morrison) Mahr.

Dick graduated from Albany Union High School in 1958. He was drafted into the Army in 1963. He married the love of his life, Patricia “Pat” Meader at the age of 23, on December 17, 1963. Dick was stationed in Munich, Germany as a Military Policeman. Dick and Pat spent their first two years of marriage there. They spent 56 years together before his passing. He spent most of his life in Albany.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dick loved camping with his family by lakes, rivers, and beaches around Oregon. He worked installing phone lines for AT & T and also ran his own business. After retiring, Dick and Pat wintered in Yuma, Arizona for 14 years. They enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Pat; and their two sons and their families, Chris and Ruby Mahr and their daughter Nicole Mahr of Gold Hill; Darrin and NaeDean Mahr and their daughter Kaylee Mahr of Albany; and his brother, David Mahr of Salem. He is preceded in death by both of his parents, and his sister Kay Haack.