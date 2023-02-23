May 7, 1932 - February 13, 2023

Richard "Dick" Bruner died Sunday February 13, 2023.

Born May 7, 1932, Dick grew up as the eldest of five siblings on the family farm in Drake, North Dakota, where much of his family still lives and farms.

He found love early in life and married Anna "Ann" Mary Kesler on February 22, 1954 in Drake. The couple had two daughters in Drake, Nancy Leah in 1954 and Suzanne Marie in 1956. Dick decided farming wasn't for him, so the young family moved to Albany Oregon in 1958. In 1960, they welcomed their final child, Jill Annette.

Dick worked as a carpenter for his uncle, Jack Keller, while he attended night school to become an electrician. He worked for Ross Electric in Corvallis for 25 years before opening his own business, Bruner Electric, of which he was very proud. In 1994, his dear wife, Ann, died after battling cancer; they were married for 40 years. Dick took comfort from his family, long-time friends, and his Catholic faith.

Dick retired in 1997 and enjoyed visiting family in North Dakota, and spent a lot of fond times toasting the day with friends at the Albany Eagles and Elks clubs, of which he was a long time member. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #1577. Dick loved to hunt and fish and especially delighted in traveling to fish in the Pacific Ocean at the Oregon Coast and in Mexico.

Dick is survived by his three daughters Nancy Brehm of Carson City Nevada, Sue Stevenson and Son in Law Les Stevenson of Bend Oregon, Jill Wilkins and son in law Rich Wilkins of Lake Oswego Oregon; five grandchildren Nathan Brehm (Julie) of Reno Nevada, Lindsey Stevenson-Kenny (Andrew) of Portland Oregon, Ally Stevenson of Portland Oregon, Nick Wilkins (Hailee) of Milwaukie Oregon, Peter Wilkins of Lake Oswego Oregon; five great grandchildren Taylor Brehm, Ava Brehm and Dylan Brehm, Johnny Wilkins and Harrison Wilkins; sister Eleanor Hoffer; brother Kenneth Bruner; sisters in law Rose Bruner, Florence Bruner, Diane Bruner and Angeline Kesler; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife Anna Mary (Kesler); Parents Frank Bruner and Theresa (Keller) Bruner; Parents in Law Frank and Mary (Schneider) Kesler; Brothers Daniel Bruner and Harold Bruner; and Brothers in law Donald Hoffer, Emanuel Kesler, Edward Kesler, Richard Kesler.

Funeral services will be held at St Mary's Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Albany on Friday March 3rd at 11:00 AM.