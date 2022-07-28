Richard "Dick" Alfred Gray

May 20, 1931 - July 26, 2022

Dick was born on May 20, 1931 in Lacomb, Oregon to Charley and Elva (Sylvester) Gray. He was the eighth of eight children. He passed away July 26, 2022 at his home in Lacomb.

He attended Mount Pleasant and Salt Lake grade schools and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1950. He then enlisted in the Navy in 1950 and served on the USS Valley Forge and the USS Randolph. He was in Korea and Japan and was honorably discharged in 1954.

He returned to Lebanon and worked as a union carpenter and millwright for Thomas Gates & Sons, CPS Construction, Modderman Construction, and several other construction companies until his retirement in 1993. He also raised berries and cattle on his "hobby" farm in Lacomb.

He married Judy Jansen on September 6, 1963 in Lebanon. They had a daughter Jill and three sons, Kerry, Jason, and Jeffrey.

In 1964 they built their own home in Lebanon and then, in 1975, they built on the family homestead in Lacomb.

For a number of years he served on the Lacomb Irrigation District, and was a member of the Lebanon Elks Lodge.

He especially enjoyed his grandchildren and going to their school activities, attending the Lebanon Warriors football games, going to the livestock and equipment auctions, having breakfast with family and friends at the Korner Kitchen, and driving his restored 1948 Chevrolet pickup. He had the privilege of going to Washington D.C. on an Honor Flight and presenting the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. His son Kerry and grandson Garron were able to accompany him.

Dick is survived by his wife, Judy of Lebanon; daughter, Jill Johnson of Harrisburg; sons Kerry, Jason, and Jeffrey Gray, all of Lebanon; grandchildren Jordan Butler and Jessie Sipos of Saint Helens, Garron Gray and Morgan Durlam of Albany, Ashley Gray of Wasilla, Alaska, Nathan Gray of Salem, Zayne Gray of Lebanon, Hannah Gray of Portland, Abigail Gay of Tigard, Liam Namitz of Lebanon; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Bob, Ivan (Gib), Clarence (Bud), and Bruce Dale; and sisters, Olivette Steagall, Wilma Cutts, and Geneve (Jean) Hubbard.

There will be a graveside service for Dick at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lacomb Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.