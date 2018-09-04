November 24, 1936 — August 19, 2018
Richard Dean Gabbert was not very large in stature but he was a “Gentle Giant” to all who knew him. He never aspired to be a boss as he wanted people to like him! He definitely left an impact on all of us.
After a long fight to get his every breath, Richard passed away Sunday, August 19, 2018 at his home in Albany. He died of COPD complications, at the golden age of 81.
Richard was born in Sheridan, Missouri to Bailey and Garland Gabbert. He graduated from
Southeast High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He lived most of his adult life on the West Coast moving from California to Albany in 1980 in time to watch the eruption of Mt. St. Helens.
As a young man, Richard enjoyed working on his dad’s stock cars and continuing on to race his own car.
He was on the Aircraft Carrier, USS Ticonderoga, while serving in the Navy. Richard was a Journeyman Tool & Die Maker/Machinist.
He worked for Hewlett Packard, retiring after 26 years. Two months after retiring, he became a machinist for United Airlines retiring again, after 22 years, at the age of 75 years young.
Richard married the love of his life, Frances, staying married for 58 wonderful years. They were blessed with four children; Troy, Richard II, Katrina, and Darrell and raised their granddaughter, Danyel. Richard loved his family, extended family and friends.
Richard was a dedicated family man and hard worker. He enjoyed tinkering, fishing, baseball games, NASCAR, old westerns and listening to Country/bluegrass music, as well as The Three Stooges and comics. He was a devoted fan of the Corvallis Knights.
Richard is preceded in death by his mother; father; son, Troy; and great-grandson, Rio.
Richard is survived by his wife; sister; two sons; one daughter; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
An informal celebration/memorial of life will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Monday, September 17, 2018 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home (805 SW Ellsworth St, Albany, OR 97321). Anyone who knew or loved Richard is welcome to attend.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
You can view additional information at https://www.aasum-dufour.com/notices/Richard-Gabbert.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Corvallis Knights, PO Box 1356, Corvallis, OR, 97339.