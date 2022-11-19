Sadly, on November 10, 2022 Richard Clinton Ash passed away. He was born on July 9, 1942 to Theodore Ash Sr. and Christina Underwood-Ash in Douglas, Arizona. After some college, Richard went into the manufactured housing industry as a manager. He married Stella Sue Mowdy and they spent 40 years together including raising 4 children. Richard had the ability to fix anything. His hobbies included his love for hunting for bear and cougar, spending time with his grandsons, and loved being with his family.