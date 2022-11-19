July 9, 1942 – November 10, 2022
Sadly, on November 10, 2022 Richard Clinton Ash passed away. He was born on July 9, 1942 to Theodore Ash Sr. and Christina Underwood-Ash in Douglas, Arizona. After some college, Richard went into the manufactured housing industry as a manager. He married Stella Sue Mowdy and they spent 40 years together including raising 4 children. Richard had the ability to fix anything. His hobbies included his love for hunting for bear and cougar, spending time with his grandsons, and loved being with his family.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; and brother: Ted Ash. He is survived by his wife: Sue Ash; children: Steve Eubanks; Cynthia Mendenhall; Curtis Eubanks; Bobbi Sue Rule; and 8 grandsons and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held. Serving the family, North Santiam Funeral Service, Stayton.