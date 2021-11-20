Richard Bruce "Buck" Wilson

As a high school student he was a four sport athlete, but a star baseball player. As a star in that sport he played on the Klamath Falls American Legion Team which won the American Legion World Series in 1960. He maintained his love of baseball throughout his life. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 1965. Buck ended up settling in Corvallis. He worked at Golf City, The Pub for 30 plus years which allowed him to enjoy a large, remarkable group of friends and have a very accessible golf course which he enjoyed immensely. Although he lived in Corvallis, he was a devoted Duck fan and was a season ticket holder for over 30 years, never missing a home game at Autzen.