October 7, 1935 — September 16, 2018
Richard Allen, 82, of Lebanon, died Sunday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
Richard was born October 7, 1935 to Isabelle Lucille Arias in Glendale, California. He was raised in Fullerton, California by his grandmother Marie Arias after his mother passed when he was 14 years old.
Richard served in the National Guard in 1956, and the US Army Infantry as a young man, stationed in Germany until 1958.
Richard met the love of his life, Anita Carter in June 1954. They were high school sweethearts and married on April 3, 1959 in Anaheim, California. Richard was working as a baker at the time so he was thrilled and proud to make their wedding cake. He later worked for Chiksan Corp as a machinist before going into construction as a union carpenter.
They resided in Fullerton, Brea, and Anaheim before moving to the Oregon in 1967 to live on the farm he was so proud of on Upper Berlin Drive. He continued working as a union carpenter for a few years prior to starting his own contracting business. Richard was always a hard worker loved the camaraderie of his crew and fellow tradesmen but reluctantly retired in 2004. He considered his work his fun time and tried retiring twice before that, he didn't want to give up his three digit Contractors number.
Richard and Anita together built a home on their 120 acre farm, raised cattle and various other farm animals, and later operated a tree farm. He loved watching his kids’ sports and 4-H events, coaching women's softball, as well as playing Snooker, especially with his best friend, Ed Casterline.
He always liked helping other people and worked with Anita on many volunteer projects for 30 years. He was thrilled when he was made an honorary member of Altrusa for all the help he gave them, many years before men could be members.
Richard is survived by his wife, Anita of Lebanon; children, Melody Sarkies (Michael) of Seattle, Washington, Amber Allen of Playa Vista, California and Richard Allen (Jennifer Fields) of Denver, Colorado; much loved granddaughter, Isabella Sarkies; cousins, Judy (Joe) Richards of Petaluma, California, Irene (Sal) Contreras of Daly City, California and Karen (Jim) Howe of Mesa Arizona.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 28, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Operation Smile or Alzheimer's Association and sent to Huston-Jost Funeral Home. 86 W Grant St, Lebanon OR 97355.