Richard Allen Haley

July 14, 1952 – January 7, 2023

Richard Allen Haley, age 70, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Portland, OR after 7 years of health issues following a stroke in 2015.

Richard was born on July 14th, 1952 in Lebanon, Oregon to Theron "Bud" and JoAnne (Walker) Haley. After graduating from Lebanon High School, he decided to follow in the family footsteps and eventually started his own road construction company. After many years as owner/operator of his business, he decided to move abroad and spent the next decade working in the Middle East as a military contractor.

Richard loved the great outdoors, classic rock, cracking a good (or bad) joke and had a gift of poetry and song writing. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and his church community. He loved the Lord and it put a smile on his face to share his faith with those around him.

Richard was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald, in 1973 and his father, Theron "Bud", in 1997. He is survived by his children and their spouses; Alicia and Brandon Smith, Heidi Haley and Jacob Groseclos, Andrew Haley, Alexander Haley and his beloved grandchildren Jakson and Madelyn Groseclos, in whom he took great pride. He is also survived by his mother JoAnne, brother Randall, sisters Cathy, Carol and Chris.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 20, 2023 at Huston Jost Funeral Home. A private burial ceremony for family members will be at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

He will be deeply missed and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. We love you dad.