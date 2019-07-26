October 15, 1936 — July 17, 2019
Richard Allen Berry was born October 15, 1936, in Tacoma, Washington, to John Harper and May Olive (Coffin) Berry. He would go on to graduate from Puyallup High School with the class of 1954. Soon after high school, Richard would meet J. Joyce Reins, the love of his life at church. The two would start dating and on May 31, 1957 in Puyallup, Washington, J. Joyce Reins became his wife.
Richard worked for Boeing from 1958 to 1970 before moving his family to Albany. He then worked for Cooleys’ and Curly’s Dairy and Nissan Ford before moving on to operate Shell and Arco gas stations. Richard retired in 1999 from his Dick’s Automotive business so he could travel with his wife, spending time in Arizona and California.
Faith in God was always a big part of Richard’s life and his love for the Lord contributed to his positive outlook and spirit throughout his life. He was involved with Eastside Christian Church for 40 years before attending Crabtree Christian Church for the last nine years.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, John and May.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joyce; daughters, Debra (Neal) Rider, Kristina Wolfe, and Cindy (Marty) Mills; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Robert (Judy) Berry and family.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on August 10 at Eastside Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Rd SE, Albany, OR 97322.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations made payable to OHSU Foundation, Attn: Joseph Quinn-Aging 1121 SW Salmon Street Suite 100, Portland, Oregon, 97205-2021.