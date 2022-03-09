Richard A. Robison

April 19, 1930-March 6, 2022

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.

2nd Timothy Chapter 4 verses 7 and 8

As I read this passage I am reminded of Richard. It is scripture that he was very familiar with and lived by. He was a man of faith and prayer. He was loving, courageous, unselfish, forgiving and above all he was kind. In a world that needs kindness that is a blessing.

After Richard and I were married he bonded with my family. They loved Richard and he loved them. We had many happy, joyful times with them. As Richard was my rock, they were his as his physical health continued to worsen. Richard was stricken with many physical disabilities. Life was not the same for Richard. He still wanted to do things that were once so easy for him but now were impossible. However, he had a very sharp mind and memory.

We have shed our tears and there will be more, but we will try to have the wonderful outlook on life that Richard had. He walked so lightly thru life, yet he left a trail for us to follow.

Goodbye my love, you will never be forgotten. I will always remember the good times. We will carry on. Oh, and by the way our dear little Belle Ria misses you, still waits for you in the "little room" waiting for us to start a new book or perhaps to listen to music by Tennessee Ernie Ford with you singing along.

At his request private family services will be held.