September 20, 1935 – July 23, 2020

Richard A. Crumal, 84, of Corvallis, passed away July 23, 2020 at Prestige Assisted Living Facility. Richard was born September 20, 1935 and lived in Porterville, California until the age of 15 when he enlisted in the US Air Force as a military police officer. As a young man, he worked in the mining industry, logging and sales. He moved to Oregon when he was 28 and entered law enforcement, continuing in that field for approximately 20 years. After retiring, he went back in to sales, opened a florist shop and a BBQ restaurant.

Richard had seven children, Randy, Sandy, Rick, Marla, Brenda, Randy and Rory. Richard also has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchildren. Rest in Peace, Dad, We love you. McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

