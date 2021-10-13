Rhonda Mills

December 19, 1952 - September 5, 2021

Rhonda was born Rhonda Gardner in Boise, Idaho Dec. 19, 1952.The whole world went on tilt that day. This girl had PIZAZZ! She walked a winding road with hills and valleys. One of those roads gave her a beautiful daughter, Angela, and another gave her her husband, Lee. Both of which she loved completely along with her granddaughter Savannah and great-granddaughter Violet. Rhonda leaves an extended family as well and will be so missed.

People choose occupations for reasons and Rhonda chose being a drug and alcohol counselor at Benton County for personal reasons close to home and heart. She loved it there and loved helping people.

Rhonda's real passion was JESUS. She did Prison Ministry, Street ministry, led classes at her beloved church, loved Bible studies, praying with people and especially loved being with her family or her fun, Jesus loving girlfriends. The party started when she walked in the room! She loved to laugh and was HILARIOUS!

People say, I lost my spouse, mom, friend etc… but we didn't lose her. We know she is in HEAVEN. Her evangelistic heart would wonder if YOU know your ETERNAL home as well?

There will be a celebration of life at the EMPOWERED CHURCH, 1495 SW 20th on Saturday, OCT. 16th at 2:00 p.m. It will also be live streamed on YouTube. EMPOWERED CHURCH Corvallis.